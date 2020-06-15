Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
entertainment

'Avatar' sequel resumes filming in coronavirus-free New Zealand

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

Filming the sequel of James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to New Zealand after it ended its coronavirus outbreak, the film's producer told media as production resumed on Monday.

The film's crew, including director Cameron and producer Jon Landau, was given special permission to fly to New Zealand two weeks ago, even though its borders are closed to keep out the coronavirus, stirring some grumbling about unfair treatment.

But Landau said New Zealand had much to gain.

"This one production alone is going to hire 400 New Zealanders to work on it," Landau told 1News after coming out of a hotel in Wellington where he and his colleagues have been in quarantine since they arrived.

"We're going to spend, in the next five months alone, over $70 million here," he said.

Filming was suspended in March, shortly before New Zealand went into a strict coronavirus lockdown.

The lockdown smothered the outbreak and last week, New Zealand lifted all restrictions except border controls after declaring it was free of the virus, one of the first countries in the world to return to pre-pandemic normality.

Cameron, Landau and dozens of crew members working on the"Avatar" sequel were allowed back on economic grounds, which critics said was unfair while families are still separated and businesses are struggling without key staff.

The film is among a handful of productions getting going in New Zealand, which hopes to win more film business after its successful campaign against the coronavirus.

"The opportunities are immense," Landau said.

"We are just the wedge in the door that hopefully unlocks a lot for the economy.”

New Zealand's mountains, meadows and forests were made famous by "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and have drawn a growing number of major film productions over recent years.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: The ‘Other’ Checklist

Savvy Tokyo

Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

10 Foods to Try in Japan (That Aren’t Sushi or Ramen)

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog