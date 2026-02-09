Bad Bunny celebrates Puerto Rico in joyous Super Bowl halftime show

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny on Sunday turned the Super Bowl into a giant street party, delivering his hits on one of the world's biggest stages -- and becoming the first-ever halftime show headliner to sing only in Spanish.
Anticipation was high for the 31-year-old's set, amid rampant speculation about whether he would use his platform to renew his criticism of President Donald Trump's administration in front of tens of millions of viewers.
Just a week ago at the Grammys, where he won the coveted Album of the Year prize, Bad Bunny made a searing statement about Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown, earning cheers for saying "ICE out" from the stage.
But the wildly popular musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, made good on his pre-game promise to joyously share his culture -- while focusing on the importance of unity over calling out specific divisions in American society, or naming names.
In a set featuring a sugar cane plantation, a traditional "piragua" cart selling treats, and even a wedding, he opened with "Titi Me Pregunto" and feminist anthem "Yo Perreo Sola," with a cast of dancers fueling the party atmosphere.
Actors Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba, and rapper Cardi B were among the guest stars vibing in his familiar "La Casita" backdrop, representing a home in Puerto Rico.
Bad Bunny wore an all-white ensemble, with a football jersey featuring the number "64" and "Ocasio," before donning a classy suit jacket.
He delved into more political territory with "El Apagon" (Blackout), which touches on the displacement of Puerto Ricans on their own island, and the constant problems caused by the unreliable power grid. He carried a Puerto Rican flag at one point.
Surprise musical guests included Lady Gaga, who sang a Latin-inflected version of her hit "Die with a Smile" -- the only English lyrics in the show -- and Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin.
At the end of the set, after listing Latin American countries, Puerto Rico and the United States, Bad Bunny spiked a football that said "Together, we are America."
A giant screen in the stadium read: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."
Bad Bunny has been Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world four separate times, including last year, and won Album of the Year at the Grammys with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" -- the first Spanish-language work to win music's highest accolade.
But the decision to showcase his work at the Super Bowl in California met with conservative outrage -- specifically about the idea that he would not sing in English.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the choice, calling Bad Bunny "one of the great artists of the world."
The National Football League is also seeking to bolster its international fan base, so booking a global superstar for the primetime musical interlude made perfect sense.
The NFL entered into an agreement in 2019 with Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation, which leads the league's entertainment strategy and helps choose the halftime show artist.
Since that time, the list of Super Bowl headliners includes: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (with a guest spot for Bad Bunny); The Weeknd; hip-hop legends Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem; Rihanna; Usher; and Kendrick Lamar.
But JLo and Shakira did not perform exclusively in Spanish, leaving Bad Bunny to set that benchmark.
The son of a truck driver and a teacher, Bad Bunny was born on March 10, 1994 and grew up in Vega Baja, a small municipality near Puerto Rico's capital San Juan.
He was working at a supermarket bagging groceries when he got a call from a label over his viral plays on the DIY platform SoundCloud.
Thus began the reggaeton star's rapid explosion to the top of global music.
Late last year, Bad Bunny released "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos," a history lesson in Puerto Rican music that he promoted with a hometown concert residency in San Juan and a world tour.
In Puerto Rico, a US territory since 1898, there was nothing but pride for the island's native son on Sunday.
"For someone from here to be at one of the most important events in the United States is a source of pride for every Puerto Rican," Olvin Reyes, 39, told AFP. "It's going to be an event to share with family, something very exciting."© 2026 AFP
Mickelicious
¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!
Jay
Haha, no, there has been ZERO anticipation for this. Word has it that this was the worst show since Nipplegate.
And how awesome: singing only in Spanish, on AMERICA's biggest stage, during the Super Bowl, in front of 99.9% ENGLISH-speaking football fans. Great move NFL, you idiots - you've turned the biggest stage in sports into a dumb Spotify salsa playlist. Football fans deserved better. Luckily KID ROCK delivered. America First entertainment wins again.
smithinjapan
Sounds fun, but of course the MAGA crowd could tune in to a bunch of nameless folks at their charade of a halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock, whose lyrics:
"Young ladies, young ladies
I like 'em underage, see.
Some say it's statutory
but I say it's MANDATORY!"
puts him right up with all the other supporters and participators in the P.Protection Party.
smithinjapan
Jay: "Haha, no, there has been ZERO anticipation for this"
Ah, to have one's head stuck up a hole. It's been talked about for MONTHS, including by your President (well, in his case, insanely ranted about dozens of times at midnight), and reported on news stations both for and against him being selected. It has been the most highly anticipated halftime show in a long time, like it or not. Even the special guests prove it.
What special guests did YOUR halftime show get? Did Laura Trump show up, maybe, asking to sing?
Blacklabel
The All American halftime was quite good. And inclusive as everyone could understand it.
Lots of wonderful talents performing songs about America, God and our shared values of family.
with Bruce Springsteen? Is he included?
HopeSpringsEternal
Glad it went well for Bad Bunny and the Superbowl, as it's always a great opportunity to bring people together rather needlessly divide. Seahawks did well too!
Jay
Do you understand satire and context? The lyric you're quoting from the 2001 track "Cool, Daddy Cool" was literally performed by a fictional bacterium character (voiced by Kid Rock). It's a cartoonish rap from the perspective of a gross, sleazy microbe who's supposed to be a disgusting and ridiculous Leftist "progressive". You know, the typically degenerate, hedonistic, boundary-pushing, no morals type. Not surprising when so many people from that team are into that sort of weird stuff: drag queen story hours, gender-bending activism, normalizing dressing up as furry animals, etc.
Hervé L'Eisa
There's no way I would even consider watching the Conejito Malo, aka Dumb Bunny.
In recent years, the once-enjoyable SuperBowl Halftime Show has spiraled into loathsome, vulgar trash. And this show is into that category. I think the last time I actually WANTED to watch it was when The WHO headlined.
masterblaster
The NFL: obviously they don't care about immigration reform or rights in general, only about broadening the viewer base, thus increasing profits. Shameless.
Bad Bunny: A good choice like him or not, listen to him or not, he is one of the biggest artists in the world.
Bad Bunny: only singing in Spanish and talking about being inclusive actually excludes non Spanish speakers thus negating his own message.
Allowing differences doesn't always mean WOKE. I remember when a female driver started driving in NASCAR and people complained about women in NASCAR. Same with black people playing MLB for the first time. Fans hated it.
buchailldana
Great to see the half time show show that the usa is a melting pot not just made for angry white men
Blacklabel
I’m hearing the left is mad that Green Day and Bad Bunny were not as divisive and vulgar as they were demanded to be and getting some backlash.
guess they just took the corporate money and underperformed expectations.
deanzaZZR
You can't deny those hips. MAGA Make America Gyrate Again
smithinjapan
Jay: "Do you understand satire and context?"
You understand deflection and excuse-making? I'm guessing you actually believe the Obamas-as-apes was also just a satirical post with apes from The Lion King... well... until you guys had to lie and say it wasn't him after all (although now he's saying it was him but he never watched the whole thing before posting).
Blacklabel: "with Bruce Springsteen? Is he included?"
Don't know... did he mention it in the Minnesota song you love?
"Lots of wonderful talents performing songs about America, God and our shared values of family."
Yeah, well, it's YOU, not me, who just said you share the values of statutory being "mandatory", not releasing the Epstein files in their entirely (and supporting those who are in it unless Democractic Party), cheating on your spouse, including just after they've had a child, putting children in cages and/or using them as bait, putting little girls into sex trafficking, etc. Real God-like, law abiding, and family. Amen.