Bad Bunny celebrates Puerto Rico in joyous Super Bowl halftime show

By Patrick T Fallon and Josh Edelson

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny on Sunday turned the Super Bowl into a giant street party, delivering his hits on one of the world's biggest stages -- and becoming the first-ever halftime show headliner to sing only in Spanish.

Anticipation was high for the 31-year-old's set, amid rampant speculation about whether he would use his platform to renew his criticism of President Donald Trump's administration in front of tens of millions of viewers.

Just a week ago at the Grammys, where he won the coveted Album of the Year prize, Bad Bunny made a searing statement about Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown, earning cheers for saying "ICE out" from the stage.

But the wildly popular musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, made good on his pre-game promise to joyously share his culture -- while focusing on the importance of unity over calling out specific divisions in American society, or naming names.

In a set featuring a sugar cane plantation, a traditional "piragua" cart selling treats, and even a wedding, he opened with "Titi Me Pregunto" and feminist anthem "Yo Perreo Sola," with a cast of dancers fueling the party atmosphere.

Actors Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba, and rapper Cardi B were among the guest stars vibing in his familiar "La Casita" backdrop, representing a home in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny wore an all-white ensemble, with a football jersey featuring the number "64" and "Ocasio," before donning a classy suit jacket.

He delved into more political territory with "El Apagon" (Blackout), which touches on the displacement of Puerto Ricans on their own island, and the constant problems caused by the unreliable power grid. He carried a Puerto Rican flag at one point.

Surprise musical guests included Lady Gaga, who sang a Latin-inflected version of her hit "Die with a Smile" -- the only English lyrics in the show -- and Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin.

At the end of the set, after listing Latin American countries, Puerto Rico and the United States, Bad Bunny spiked a football that said "Together, we are America."

A giant screen in the stadium read: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

Bad Bunny has been Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world four separate times, including last year, and won Album of the Year at the Grammys with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" -- the first Spanish-language work to win music's highest accolade.

But the decision to showcase his work at the Super Bowl in California met with conservative outrage -- specifically about the idea that he would not sing in English.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the choice, calling Bad Bunny "one of the great artists of the world."

The National Football League is also seeking to bolster its international fan base, so booking a global superstar for the primetime musical interlude made perfect sense.

The NFL entered into an agreement in 2019 with Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation, which leads the league's entertainment strategy and helps choose the halftime show artist.

Since that time, the list of Super Bowl headliners includes: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (with a guest spot for Bad Bunny); The Weeknd; hip-hop legends Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem; Rihanna; Usher; and Kendrick Lamar.

But JLo and Shakira did not perform exclusively in Spanish, leaving Bad Bunny to set that benchmark.

The son of a truck driver and a teacher, Bad Bunny was born on March 10, 1994 and grew up in Vega Baja, a small municipality near Puerto Rico's capital San Juan.

He was working at a supermarket bagging groceries when he got a call from a label over his viral plays on the DIY platform SoundCloud.

Thus began the reggaeton star's rapid explosion to the top of global music.

Late last year, Bad Bunny released "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos," a history lesson in Puerto Rican music that he promoted with a hometown concert residency in San Juan and a world tour.

In Puerto Rico, a US territory since 1898, there was nothing but pride for the island's native son on Sunday.

"For someone from here to be at one of the most important events in the United States is a source of pride for every Puerto Rican," Olvin Reyes, 39, told AFP. "It's going to be an event to share with family, something very exciting."

