 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Super Bowl Football
Bad Bunny, center top, performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
entertainment

Bad Bunny streams skyrocketed after the Super Bowl, up 175% in the U.S.

0 Comments
By MARIA SHERMAN
NEW YORK

The legacy of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show continues. Streams of his catalog jumped 175% in the U.S. on Monday, the day after the Super Bowl, when compared to the previous Monday, Feb. 2.

That’s according to Luminate, an industry data and analytics company that provides insight into changing behaviors across music listenership.

Bad Bunny received nearly 100 million streams on Monday in the U.S. — that's 99.6 million in one day — compared to 36.2 million streams the previous Monday.

That's noteworthy, too, because Monday, Feb. 2 was the day after the 2026 Grammys, when the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio won album of the year. It marked the first time an all-Spanish language album took home the top prize. And as a result, he was already seeing a significant jump in streams: On Feb. 2, his on-demand U.S. streams spiked 117% from the previous Monday, Jan. 26.

And globally, Bad Bunny’s on-demand streams increased 132% on Monday, Feb. 9 compared to Feb. 2, a difference of 271 million to 117 million.

  1. “DtMF" with 10.4 million
  2. “Baile Inolvidable" with 6.7 million
  3. “NuevaYol” with 6 million
  4. “Tití Me Preguntó” with 5.4 million
  5. “EoO” with 4.5 million

On Monday, Apple Music, a Super Bowl halftime show sponsor, found that Bad Bunny’s show playlist became the most-played set list on the music streaming platform shortly after the performance. The Puerto Rican superstar went on to dominate the Apple Music Daily Top 100 Global chart, landing 23 songs in the Top 100, including nine in the Top 25 and five in the Top 10. His track “DtMF” rose to No. 1. His album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” appeared on album charts in 155 countries, reaching the Top 10 in 128 countries and hitting No. 1 in 46, including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France and Spain.

Spotify found that U.S. streams of Bad Bunny’s music jumped 470% on the platform. That’s when examining an hourly increase in U.S. streams between 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 8 compared to the same time frame the week prior.

And Amazon Music reported that streams of Bad Bunny's music in the U.S. jumped 480% following his performance.

Music discovery platform Shazam reflected a similar spike in engagement. Apple Music said Bad Bunny's performance Sunday marked the biggest day ever on Shazam for any Latin or non-English-language artist. Across Bad Bunny’s catalog, Shazam recognitions increased by more than 400% during and immediately following the halftime show compared to the daily average.

Associated Press Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum, Jr. contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel