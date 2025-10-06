 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bad Bunny performs at the first show of his blockbuster residency in Puerto Rico Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Bad Bunny takes aim at Super Bowl backlash in 'SNL' host gig

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny clapped back at right-wing critics of his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show in a bilingual monologue on the season opener of "Saturday Night Live."

The enormously popular artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- whose music combines reggaeton, rap, Latin trap and pop -- just completed a blockbuster residency on his home island, a U.S. territory in the Caribbean.

Bad Bunny had said his world tour would not feature shows on the U.S. mainland as he feared his fans would fall victim to raids by immigration agents as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown, before being announced as the Super Bowl's headliner.

Conservative critics immediately complained that the Super Bowl should not feature an artist who sings primarily in Spanish and did not want to perform in the continental United States, criticizing the NFL for being too woke.

Bad Bunny didn't shy away from the topic on the first episode of season 51 of "Saturday Night Live," America's landmark comedy sketch show.

"You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl halftime show," he said to cheers from the audience at NBC studios in New York.

"I'm very happy and I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News," he said, leading into a montage of one-word clips from network personalities and Republican politicians saying: "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."

"I'm very excited to be doing the Super Bowl and I know that the people all around the world who love my music are also happy..." he said, changing to Spanish to explain how his appearance was a win for all Latinos in the United States.

"Our footprints and our contribution in this country -- no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it," he added in Spanish.

He then switched back to English to conclude: "If you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

The Super Bowl is set for February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

The National Football League in 2019 entered into a multi-year partnership with entertainment company Roc Nation, founded by rap legend Jay-Z, to boost in-game presentations.

Under the deal, Roc Nation advises the NFL on the selection of artists for the halftime show.

Since then, the headliners have included Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Akiu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

GaijinPot Blog

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo