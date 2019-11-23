Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Adam West's caped crusader starred in 120 episodes of the camp cult hit "Batman" from 1966-68 Photo: AFP/File
Bam! Pow! 1960s TV Batman costumes up for auction

By Mike Coppola
LOS ANGELES

Holy priceless collection! Batman and Robin's costumes from the iconic 1960s television series starring the late Adam West are set to go on sale in Los Angeles for an estimated $150,000 to $200,000.

Burt Ward played Robin alongside West's caped crusader in 120 episodes of the camp cult hit "Batman" from 1966-68, battling flamboyant villains from The Joker to Catwoman.

According to Hollywood memorabilia auction house Profiles in History, the sale will be the only known pair of complete costumes from the superhero duo.

Other items from the show going under the hammer on Dec 17 include the bust of Shakespeare containing a secret switch to open the Batcave, and the Batmobile's famous phone.

The pieces belong to the collection of John Azarian, described by the auction house as the "most important collection of classic TV and superhero artifacts in existence."

The sale also includes tunics worn by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy as Captain Kirk and Spock on the original Star Trek, estimated at $40,000 to 60,000 each.

The Fonz's signature leather jacket from "Happy Days" is predicted to yield at least $25,000.

In September, the same auctioneer sold Darth Vader's helmet from "The Empire Strikes Back" for $1,125,000.

