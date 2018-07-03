Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE OBIT - A file photo taken on Sept. 22, 2015 of Bay City Roller guitarist Alan Longmuir. Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers, has died in Scotland. He was 70. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
entertainment

Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir dies in Scotland at age 70

0 Comments
LONDON

Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers who played multiple instruments, including bass guitar and keyboards, has died in Scotland. He was 70.

His family said in a Twitter statement that he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. No other details were given. He had been receiving medical treatment in Edinburgh.

"He was an extraordinary man with an extraordinary heart," Longmuir's family said. "He brought so much love and kindness to everyone he met, and he leaves a huge hole in our family."

The Bay City Rollers were formed at the end of the 1960s and enjoyed substantial commercial success. They were known for their tartan outfits and upbeat, catchy tunes like "Bye Bye Baby" and "Shang-a-Lang."

The band had a fanatical teen following and sold more than 100 million records. They split up in 1978 and reunited in 2015 for a string of sold-out performances.

The family statement says Longmuir used to describe himself as just a plumber from Edinburgh who got lucky.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Travel / Hotels

Resume Writing Service Services Targeted On Your Needs ResumesTime.com

Insight Japan Today

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy a FREE glass of wine and beer!

Tavola36

These 5 Companies are Here to Help You Host the Best Summer BBQ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Of The Best Salad Restaurants In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Amano-Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Seasonal Recipe: Japanese Eggplant Pizza Bites

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic