Britain Russell Brand
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand speaks in Parliament Square during a protest against the Conservative Government and it's austerity policies in London, Saturday, June 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
entertainment

BBC apologizes to staff who felt they were unable to raise concerns about comedian Russell Brand

By DANICA KIRKA
LONDON

The BBC has apologized to staff members who felt unable to complain about the conduct of actor and comedian Russell Brand because of his status after an internal review found that concerns about his behavior weren’t handled appropriately.

The investigation by Peter Johnston, the BBC’s director of editorial complaints, identified eight complaints about Brand, including allegations that he had sex on BBC premises and exposed himself in the studio. Only one of those complaints was formally made to management at the time, Johnston found.

“I am grateful to those who have come forward to talk to me and my team and I have apologized on behalf of the BBC to those most directly affected by what I have documented here,’’ Johnston said in a report released Thursday. “The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand’s behavior which they felt unable to raise then.’’

The BBC launched its investigation after British media published claims by four women that they were sexually assaulted by Brand between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his fame. Brand had two weekly radio shows on the BBC from 2006 to 2008 and worked periodically on a number of short-term projects.

Brand, 49, has more recently created podcasts and YouTube videos that have been criticized for spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories. He has denied accusations of rape, assault and emotional abuse, and previously said all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual.’’

Johnston said he contacted Brand so he could provide his perspective on the investigation, but he chose not to participate.

The BBC acknowledged that it was “clear that presenters have been able to abuse their positions” in the past. But the broadcaster said there have been changes in procedures since Brand left the BBC, including the creation of a special process for the most serious allegations and an anti-bullying and harassment policy.

