BBC News launches new streaming service on Yahoo! JAPAN

The BBC on Wednesday announced the launch of a new live news streaming service on Japan’s biggest website, Yahoo! JAPAN. The deal marks the first time the BBC has delivered a bespoke news streaming service for online news audiences and the launch will enable the BBC to significantly increase its online reach in Japan where Yahoo! News records about 15 billion monthly page views in Japan.

The service sits under Yahoo! JAPAN’s News Video section and offers around five hours of live news and four hours of documentaries selected from the BBC’s 24-hour international news channel, BBC World News, with Japanese simultaneous translation or Japanese subtitles, available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The live stream will include Asia’s morning news programs, "News Day" and "Asia Business Report," documentary and feature programs, including flagship global affairs productions such as "HARDtalk" and "Our World."

The launch is the latest in a series of digital innovations for the BBC’s news service enabling audiences in Japan to connect with the BBC’s news content in the local language. The BBC’s Japanese news site, BBC News Japan (http://www.bbc.com/japanese), expanded its production capacity in April, offering an increased number of international news articles and videos. A selection of the content is also available via Japan’s major news portal sites, apps as well as SNS services.

Jim Egan, CEO, BBC Global News, says: “I’m delighted that we are partnering with Yahoo! JAPAN on this fantastic deal, which will enable us to bring BBC World News’ trusted international reporting to a substantially increased audience via Japan’s biggest online portal. It has been an exciting year for our digital business development and the launch of this deal - the first of its kind - is a further demonstration of how we are leading the way in digital innovation and finding new ways to connect audiences with our content in their local language.”

Program schedule on Yahoo! JAPAN - Weekdays

7:00-9:00 Live News: General news and business updates

9:00-9:30 Click: BBC’s flagship technology programme, a guide to the latest gadgets, websites, games and computer industry news.

9:30-10:00 The Travel Show: The BBC's essential travel programme, bringing you the best travel journalism from around the world.

10:00-10:30 Our World: Current affairs documentary reporting on issues around the world.

10:30-11:00 HARDtalk: In-depth, hard-hitting interviews with newsworthy personalities.

11:00-14:00 Live News: General news and business updates

14:00-14:30 Click

14:30-15:00 The Travel Show

15:00-15:30 Our World

15:30-16:00 HARDtalk

Program schedule is subject to change.

