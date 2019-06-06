Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In a Aug. 20, 2016 file photo, Brian Wilson performs at Elmwood Park Amphitheater in Roanoke, Va. Brian Wilson has postponed his upcoming June 2019 tour due to mental health concerns. The Beach Boys singer said in a statement Thursday, June 6, 2019 that he postponed the Pet Sounds and Greatest Hits Live tour after a recent surgery caused him to feel “mentally insecure.”. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)
entertainment

Beach Boys' Brian Wilson delays tour over mental health

LOS ANGELES

Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson has postponed his June tour over mental health concerns.

Wilson, 76, said in a statement Thursday that he postponed the Pet Sounds and Greatest Hits Live tour after a recent surgery caused him to feel "mentally insecure."

The singer says he's dealt with mental illness for decades and it's become "unbearable" at times. He had three successful surgeries on his back in the past year, but the latest one made him feel "strange" and turned "pretty scary."

Wilson says he was recording and rehearsing with the intentions of touring. But his mental health issues returned, and he says he struggled with "stuff in my head and saying things I don't mean and I don't know why."

Wilson plans to work with his doctors, rest and recover.

