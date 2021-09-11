Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 The Last Duel Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the premiere of the film 'The Last Duel' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Friday. Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
entertainment

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice

3 Comments
By LEANNE ITALIE
NEW YORK

After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck's “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival.

She was dripping in Cartier diamonds in a white body hugging gown with plunging neckline and high side slit. He was dapper in a black tuxedo. There were plenty of kisses and hugs for the cameras after a summer of love for the two, who rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.

They were spotted out and about in Venice before their formal coming out. At the premiere, Affleck waved to the crowd as he helped Lopez out of a black car and onto the red carpet.

For weeks the two haven't been shy about PDA after coming back together not long after Lopez's coming apart with Alex Rodriguez.

Throughout the summer, they were photographed on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons and nuzzling over sushi in Malibu.

Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel” also reunites Affleck and Matt Damon, with some Adam Driver thrown in.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Nice dress!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She cheapens herself with a dress top that shows 99%. Why bother with the top, at all?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She cheapens herself with a dress top that shows 99%. Why bother with the top, at all?

How are things back in the 19th century?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog