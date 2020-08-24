Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Berlin Film Festival to make acting prizes gender neutral

0 Comments
BERLIN

The organizers of the Berlin International Film Festival say they will stop awarding separate acting prizes to women and men beginning next year.

Berlinale organizers said Monday the performance awards will be defined in a gender-neutral way at next year's festival, for which a physical event is planned.

The festival awards a Golden Bear for the best film and a series of Silver Bears, which until this year included best actor and best actress honors. Organizers said those prizes will be replaced with a Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance and a Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance.

In a statement, the co-heads of the festival, Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, said “not separating the awards in the acting field according to gender comprises a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry.”

At the same time, the Alfred Bauer Prize, which is named after the festival's founding director, will be permanently retired. The prize was suspended this year due to revelations about Bauer's role in the Nazis’ moviemaking bureaucracy.

Commenting on the decision to hold a physical event next year, despite uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two directors stressed the need for a “lively relationship with the audience.”

"In times of the corona pandemic, it has become even clearer that we still require analogue experience spaces in the cultural realm,” they said, noting that other festivals have also resumed holding physical rather than virtual events.

The 2021 festival is scheduled for Feb 11-21. This year's festival was one of the last major events that took place before the coronavirus pandemic largely shut down public life in Germany.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel