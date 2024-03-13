Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Music Beyoncé Cowboy Carter
FILE - Beyoncé performs at the Wolstein Center, Nov. 4, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. Beyoncé is full of surprises — and on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, dropped yet another one. Her forthcoming album has a name: Act II: Cowboy Carter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
entertainment

Beyoncé's new album will be called 'Act II: Cowboy Carter'

0 Comments
By MARIA SHERMAN
LOS ANGELES

Beyoncé is full of surprises — and on Tuesday, dropped yet another one. Her forthcoming album has a name: ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter.’

The title was revealed on Bey's official website, along with details on a few limited edition CD, vinyl and box set releases.

‘Act II: Cowboy Carter' arrives March 29.

Beyoncé first announced the news of a album last month after starring in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl that ended with the superstar saying “They ready, drop the new music.” The main details about the release had been a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared that teased “act ii” coming out in March. (Beyoncé’s 2022 album “Renaissance” is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”)

Soon after, she released two new country tracks — “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.” Those releases made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top Billboard's country music chart.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog