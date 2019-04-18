Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce has released a soundtrack to her Netflix documentary “Homecoming,” called “Homecoming: The Live Album.” The documentary explores Beyonce’s historic performances at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She was the first black woman to headline the event in which she paid tribute to America’s historically black colleges. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Beyoncé drops surprise new album

LOS ANGELES

Beyoncé has surprised her fans by releasing a soundtrack to her Netflix documentary "Homecoming."

The 37-year-old superstar debuted "Homecoming: The Live Album" Wednesday, the same day a Netflix documentary exploring her historic performances at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was released.

She was the first black woman to headline the event in which she paid tribute to America's historically black colleges.

The album features 40 tracks including "Single Ladies" and "Crazy in Love." There's also a special version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

It is available through most major streaming services.

Beyoncé first surprised fans when she unexpectedly dropped her fifth studio album, "Beyoncé," in 2013.

