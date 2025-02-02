 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
Beyonce receives the Best Country Album award for "Cowboy Carter" during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
entertainment

Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter win Grammys as musicians honor Los Angeles

0 Comments
By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway
LOS ANGELES

Beyonce won the Grammy Award for best country album on Sunday for "Cowboy Carter" at a ceremony that served as a love letter to host city Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires that scarred a hub of the music business.

The superstar hip-hop singer said she was "in shock" to take the country award for her first venture into the genre. The Beyonce album was snubbed by voters for the Country Music Awards in their nominations in September.

"Really I was not expecting this," Beyonce said after she was handed the Grammy trophy by presenter Taylor Swift. "I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years."

"Cowboy Carter" was in the running for the night's top Grammy prize of album of the year. Beyonce has never received the album trophy despite going into Sunday's ceremony with 32 career wins, more than any other musician.

This year's Grammy festivities were revamped to be part awards show and part fundraiser for people affected by the wildfires, which were contained on Friday after killing 29 people and displacing thousands including many musicians.

Broadcast live on CBS, the show opened with an all-star rendition "I Love LA" featuring Altadena-based band Dawes backed by John Legend, Brad Paisley, St. Vincent and Brittany Howard.

"Tonight, we decided we are not just celebrating our favorite music. We are also celebrating the city that brought us so much of that music," host Trevor Noah said.

Los Angeles natives and siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas followed Noah's monologue with a performance of nominated song "Birds of a Feather." "I love you LA," Eilish said from the stage.

Sabrina Carpenter won best pop vocal album for "Short n' Sweet," minutes after a performance of hits "Please Please Please" and "Espresso" on a set inspired by the golden age of Hollywood.

"I'm still out of breath from that performance," Carpenter said as she accepted the trophy. "This is my first Grammy so I'm going to cry."

Doechii became the third woman in Grammys history to win best rap album for "Alligator Bites Never Heal." As she accepted the honor, she offered words of encouragement to Black women and girls.

"Anything is possible," Doechii said as she held her trophy. "Don't allow anyone to project any stereotypes on you."

Grammy winners are chosen by the 13,000 singers, songwriters, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

food

6 Healthy Japanese Snacks For You and Your Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Blog