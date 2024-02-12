Beyonce says new music, 'Act II,' will drop in March

By MARIA SHERMAN

Beyonce is.... Back?

After a Verizon commercial starring Beyonce aired during the Super Bowl ended with the superstar saying “They ready, drop the new music,” the question became — was she serious? Later, a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared on her page, teasing “act ii” on March 29.

It appears on her official website as well. Under the “music” tab, two titles are listed — potentially referring to new song titles. They are “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages.”

At the end of the clip, a plucky acoustic guitar riff plays, and Bey's unmistakable voice kicks in. She sings, “This ain’t Texas / Ain’t no hold ’em / So lay your cards down down down," in a Southern twang.

Beyonce’s 2022 album “Renaissance” is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

In a mostly fictional Verizon commercial that aired moments before the Instagram announcement, Beyonce tried several tactics to try to break the internet.

With former “Veep” star Tony Hale playing an adviser, she opens a “Lemonade” stand, releases a saxophone album called “Let’s Get Saxy,” does her own version of the “Barbie” movie called “BarBey,” sells a cyborg version of herself, runs for “Beyonce of the United States,” and blasts off in a rocket to become the first woman in space.

After Hale tells her none of that worked, she says on the space ship intercom, “OK, Bey ready: drop the new music.”

Beyonce was also shown on the telecast soon after at Allegiant Stadium watching the Super Bowl with husband Jay-Z.

