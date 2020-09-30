Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This combination photo shows Alicia Keys hosting the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019, from left, Post Malone performing in Philadelphia on Feb. 21, 2020, Bad Bunny performing at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019 and Luke Combs performing at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. NBC and dick clark productions announced that Keys, Malone, Bad Bunny and Combs will the perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14. (AP Photo)
entertainment

Billboard Awards: Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Malone to perform

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs and leading nominee Post Malone will perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

NBC and dick clark productions on Tuesday announced the performers for the show, which will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct 14. With restrictions set due to the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn’t clear if the performances will be live or pre-taped.

The awards show was originally supposed to take place in April but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a halt to live performances and TV and film productions.

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Garth Brooks will receive the ICON Award.

Malone’s 16 nominations include top male artist, top rap artist and the show’s biggest prize, top artist. Others competing for the top honor include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Khalid and Jonas Brothers.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

