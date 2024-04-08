 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
IA-MÚSICOS-CARTA
Billie Eilish llega a los Oscar el 10 de marzo de 2024, en el Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles. Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Katy Perry, Smokey Robinson y J Balvin son algunos de los más de 200 nombres que aparecen en una carta abierta presentada por la organización sin fines de lucro Artist Rights Alliance, que pide a las empresas de tecnología de inteligencia artificial (IA), desarrolladores, plataformas, servicios de música digital y plataformas que dejen de usar la IA "para infringir y devaluar los derechos de los artistas humanos". (Foto Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
entertainment

Billie Eilish announces new album: 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' arrives next month

By MARIA SHERMAN
NEW YORK

Billie Eilish announced Monday that her highly anticipated third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will be released on May 17.

The news arrived via Instagram, where Eilish shared the album artwork showing the pop singer floating in a body of water after being ejected from a door. In the caption, she wrote that she will not drop singles in advance of the release.

“I wanna give it to you all at once,” she captioned the image. “I truly could not be more proud of this album.”

Eilish worked with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas on “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The pair recently took home their second Oscar for their big “Barbie” ballad “What Was I Made For?” In doing so, Eilish, 22, became the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars.

Earlier this month, Eilish signed a new open letter submitted by the Artist Rights Alliance nonprofit, calling on AI tech companies, developers, platforms, digital music services and platforms to stop using artificial intelligence “to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists,” according to the letter.

All physical variants of “Hit Me Hard and Soft” will feature the same tracklist and will be made of 100% recyclable materials, a press release from Eilish said.

