Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Billie Eilish releases theme song to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, fresh off her big Grammy Awards victory and an Oscar night performance, has released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die."

The four-minute ballad, a haunting song of betrayal and despair co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas, and performed to an orchestral arrangement, was posted on Thursday to YouTube and various music streaming sites.

The recording, itself titled "No Time to Die," was produced by Finneas with a musical arrangement by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley. The track, released by Eilish's Interscope Records/Darkroom label, includes veteran British session musician Johnny Marr on guitar.

Eilish, 18, becomes the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song, following in the footsteps of such stars as Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

The song's foreboding lyrics more than suggest a romance that meets with a decidedly unhappy ending, as Eilish sings in a chorus:

"Fool me once, fool me twice/Are you death or paradise?

"Now you'll never see me cry/There's just no time to die."

The movie "No Time to Die," the 25th title in the James Bond motion picture franchise, is due to arrive in theaters in April, with Daniel Craig resuming his title role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.

Eilish is slated to perform the theme song live for the first time at the Brit Awards in London Feb. 18, ahead of the March 9 launch of her North American arena tour, Interscope said in a statement.

She had widely been expected to debut the Bond single at the Academy Awards show on Sunday, but she sang the Beatles'"Yesterday" during the telecast's in memoriam segment instead.

Two weeks earlier Eilish swept the Grammys by taking the four top prizes - best album, best record, song of the year and best new artist - becoming only the second musician to win all four categories on the same night.

Eilish wrote and recorded most of her debut studio album -"When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" - with her brother, Finneas, 22, in the small bedroom of their Los Angeles-area home.

The album, including such hits as "When the Party's Over,""Everything I Wanted" and "Bad Guy," ranked as the No. 1 album of 2019.(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How to Find the Perfect-Fitting Bra in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nightlife

Bar Gyu+

GaijinPot Travel

プレイボーイ and Other Japanese Words for Naughty Dating Behavior

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Otaru Snow Light Path Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Kome to Circus

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Seasonal Trends

Valentine’s Day? More Like Galentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 6, 2020

GaijinPot Blog