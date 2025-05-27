 Japan Today
2025 American Music Awards
Becky G wins the Favorite Female Latin Artist during the 2025 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
entertainment

Billie Eilish takes top prize at American Music Awards

By Sandra Stojanovich and Lisa Richwine
LAS VEGAS

"Birds of a Feather" singer Billie Eilish landed the top honor on Monday at the American Music Awards, winning artist of the year in Las Vegas at a red-carpet ceremony that celebrated winners selected by fan votes.

Pop singer Eilish claimed the artist prize over Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen and other nominees. Eilish won all seven categories in which she was nominated, including album of the year and favorite touring artist.

"This is so crazy. I feel speechless," Eilish said in a video message from Europe, where she is on tour. "I wish I could be there tonight."

Eilish, 23, released her third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," in May 2024.

"That's So True" singer Gracie Abrams, winner of new artist of the year, also sent a recording to accept her honor. She thanked her fans, who she said "I have been lucky enough to learn from."

"They have reminded me of the light that exists out there," Abrams said.

SZA took home AMA accolades for female R&B artist and for R&B song for "Saturn." Becky G was named favorite female Latin artist.

Many big names on the nominees' list did not attend the show, which was broadcast live on CBS from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel.

One absentee was Beyonce who claimed favorite female country artist and favorite country album for "Cowboy Carter," her first AMA wins in country categories. Post Malone was named favorite male country artist.

Other no-shows included Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar went into the ceremony with a leading 10 nominations. He earned one award, favorite hip-hop song, for "Not Like Us."

The festivities opened with host Jennifer Lopez singing and dancing to a six-minute medley of 23 hits by the nominees. The songs included Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" and Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em."

Janet Jackson was honored with the Icon award, a tribute for artists with global influence.

"I don't consider myself an icon," Jackson said on stage. "The one thing that I hope for is that I'm an inspiration for others to follow their dreams and succeed."

Eighty-year-old Rod Stewart received a lifetime achievement honor and danced and sang to his pop hit "Forever Young," which was released in 1984.

Stewart said that when he started his career "I had this burning ambition to sing."

"That's all I wanted to do. I didn't want to be rich or famous," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

