 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
BTS superstar V (far left) will duet with legendary crooner Crosby on the festive favourite Image: AFP
entertainment

Bing Crosby dreaming of a BTS Christmas

0 Comments
SEOUL

BTS member V and Bing Crosby sing together in an "era-bending" new version of the late U.S. crooner's classic "White Christmas" released Friday -- thanks to the power of technology, South Korean media reported.

The song blends Crosby's voice with K-pop megastar V's vocals and a new instrumental arrangement, making it sound as if the two recorded together, the reports said, citing the K-Pop star's agency HYBE.

Vocals from Crosby were extracted from the 1950s recording of the Irving Berlin-penned Christmas favorite, the best-selling physical single of all time according to Guinness World Records.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung and who was born 18 years after Crosby died in 1977, recorded in 2022 a cover of the U.S. singer and actor's "It's Been a Long, Long Time", the reports said.

"I was so happy and grateful to sing alongside the voice of my hero," said V, who is currently performing compulsory military service.

"Crosby is my favorite jazz artist, and I hope you enjoy the song, which I sang with deep admiration for him as a fan," the 28-year-old said.

The song was released along with a video.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog