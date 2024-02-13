Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thai singer Lisa from K-pop group BLACKPINK is joining the cast of HBO's 'The White Lotus' Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

BLACKPINK singer Lisa to star as 'White Lotus' hits Thailand

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Singer Lisa of megastar K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will join the cast of "The White Lotus", HBO said Tuesday, as the third season of the hit TV series moves to her homeland Thailand.

Filming for the latest round of the award-winning dark comedy is set to begin this month in Bangkok as well as the holiday islands of Phuket and Ko Samui.

Lisa, full name Lalisa Manobal, will feature in the show alongside veteran Hollywood star Scott Glenn, HBO's streaming service Max said in a post on its official account on social media platform X.

The 26-year-old is perhaps Thailand's best-known celebrity, with legions of adoring fans and her image plastered on adverts across the kingdom.

A dark, stylish satire on wealth and hypocrisy, "The White Lotus" has been a commercial and critical hit for HBO, with both previous seasons garnering multiple Emmy nominations.

The second season, set in Sicily, reportedly fueled a spike in searches for travel to the southern Italian island -- something Thai tourism bosses are hoping to repeat.

But the show suffered a blow earlier this month when producers were forced to drop Serbian actor Milos Bikovic after Ukraine complained about his ties to Russia.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Sunrise Express

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Enter The 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Stirrings of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs Week 5

GaijinPot Blog