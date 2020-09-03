Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers at the jury photo call during the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/Lapresse via AP)
entertainment

Blanchett on Venice, virus and why lessons weren't learned

0 Comments
By NICOLE WINFIELD
VENICE

Australian actress Cate Blanchett said Wednesday she is baffled that other countries didn’t learn from Italy’s pain to be better prepared to fight the coronavirus outbreak when it spread.

Blanchett, who is heading the jury at the virus-restricted Venice Film Festival, arrived on the Lido wearing a surgical mask and skipped the typical water taxi photo op that stars have long used.

Both were evidence of the safety and social distancing norms that have added a certain degree of sobriety to the usually glamorous festival, the first international in-person film showcase after COVID-19 shut down the film industry in March.

At an opening-day press conference, Blanchett was asked whether she feared coming to Italy, the first country in the West to be slammed by COVID-19. Hospitals, cemeteries and morgues were overflowing in nearby Lombardy, which became the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.

Blanchett said she had many fears, but also said “we have to be courageous.”

“Every time one starts a project, whether it’s in a pandemic or not, it always feels like the first day of school,” she said.

But Blanchett, a U.N. goodwill ambassador who has previously criticized the U.S. decision to pull out of the World Health Organization, also said she couldn’t understand why the U.N. agency wasn’t being allowed to have a greater leadership role in the ongoing crisis.

“I think we’re a very strange species that we don’t learn by the painful examples, for example, of the terrible stress that Italy was under,” to have been better prepared when the virus spread elsewhere, she said. “We often behave in quite obtuse and fragmented and destructive ways, which is not particularly helpful.”

Italy largely tamed the virus with a strict, 10-week lockdown, progressive reopening and continued social distancing norms and mask mandates. While infections have been rising again after Italians returned from vacation, Italy has been able to keep its cases low compared to Spain and France, which were both hard hit in the initial wave of COVID and have seen cases rise again.

Blanchett's native Australia in recent days saw its single biggest daily jump in fatalities and on Wednesday Australia's main hotspot, Victoria state, extended its state of emergency for another six months.

Blanchett said she was honored to be part of a festival that is helping the industry re-emerge from an economically and artistically devastating lockdown that shuttered movie theaters and production sets, forced the cancellation of the Cannes Film Festival and moved other festivals online.

“It seems miraculous actually,” she said.

Blanchett is heading the jury that also includes U.S. actor Matt Dillon, Austrian director Veronika Franz, British director Joanna Hogg, Italian writer Nicola Lagioia, German director Christian Petzold and French actress Ludivine Sagnier.

They will award the coveted Golden Lion and other awards to winners of the 18 in-competition films when the festival wraps up Sept 12.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best American-Style BBQ Restaurants in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #95: Japanese Government Recommends Eating One Ice Cream a Day

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Families

How Nishimachi International School Is Shaping The School Of Tomorrow

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog