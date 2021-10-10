Newsletter Signup Register / Login
William Shatner (pictured September 2017), who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series "Star Trek," is set to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin rocket Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight by one day

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Blue Origin announced Sunday it was delaying an upcoming flight set to carry actor William Shatner to space due to anticipated winds.

Shatner, who played Captain James T Kirk in the cult classic TV series "Star Trek," is due to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket.

His history-making flight was scheduled for Oct 12.

But "due to forecasted winds on Tuesday, Oct 12, Blue Origin's mission operations team has made the decision to delay the launch of NS-18 and is now targeting Wednesday, Oct13," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

The new flight is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Shatner, 90, will be the oldest person ever to go to space.

His trip will take him and the NS-18 rocket crew just beyond the Karman line, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high, where they will experience four minutes of weightlessness and gaze out at the curvature of the planet.

Blue Origin's decision to invite one of the most recognizable galaxy-faring characters from science fiction for its second crewed flight has helped maintain excitement around the nascent space tourism sector.

For fans, the 10-minute hop from a West Texas base back to Earth will be a fitting coda for a pop culture phenomenon that inspired generations of astronauts.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog