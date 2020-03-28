Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US poet and folk singer Bob Dylan, shown here performing in 1981, has released his first original music in eight years Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Bob Dylan releases first original music in nearly a decade

5 Comments
By DANIEL JANIN
NEW YORK

Bob Dylan surprised fans overnight into Friday by releasing his first original music in eight years, a 17-minute ballad about the assassination of John F Kennedy.

Backed by delicate piano, strings and muted drums, "Murder Most Foul" retells the shooting of the U.S. president while describing the evolution of 1960s counterculture.

"This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant, and may God be with you," Dylan posted on his website, along with a portrait of Kennedy, who was slain in 1963 while riding in a motorcade through Dallas.

The song is packed with artist name-drops and pop culture references, including to The Beatles, Charlie Parker, the Eagles, Stevie Nicks and the Woodstock festival.

"Shot down like a dog in broad daylight / Was a matter of timing and the timing was right / You got unpaid debts; we've come to collect / We're gonna kill you with hatred; without any respect," Dylan recounts in his signature sandpaper vocals.

It's the folk singer's first original song since his 2012 album "Tempest," though he has released a number of cover albums in the interim.

"Murder Most Foul" is also the first song Dylan has penned and released since he reluctantly accepted the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature, the first songwriter awarded the honor.

At 78, Dylan has maintained a relentless touring schedule, though he was forced to cancel a string of April dates in Japan over the coronavirus pandemic.

The artist is still set to kick off a North American tour in June.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

They mutilated his body and they took out his brain/What more could they do? They piled on the pain

But his soul was not there where it was supposed to be at/For the last fifty years they've been searchin' for that

You can listen to it on YouTube, find the lyrics online.

You think Bob Dylan's anything less than a genius, you listen to this.

This is an evocation of an era in seventeen minutes.

I said the soul of a nation been torn away/And it's beginning to go into a slow decay

And that it's thirty-six hours past Judgment Day

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I haven't listen yet and was surprised by the topic.

17 minutes must be his longest song.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

zichi - 23 seconds longer than Highlands on the Time Out of Mind album (I just checked). Highlands is a good song, but it does contain weird digressions about arty waitresses and hardboiled eggs. This is a much better way to spend seventeen minutes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yes Highlands 16:32

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Downloaded it in a heartbeat. 17 minutes later, and the tears are rolling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

