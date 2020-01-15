Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been highly critical of "The Edge of democracy," an Oscar-nominated documentary about the impeachment of the country's former leader Dilma Rousseff Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Bolsonaro calls Oscar-nominated Brazil political film 'rubbish'

By Sergio LIMA
BRASíLIA

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday dismissed an Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary about the 2016 impeachment of leftist ex-leader Dilma Rousseff as "rubbish."

The film, which exposes the deep political divisions in Latin America's biggest democracy, has been shortlisted alongside "American Factory," "The Cave," "For Sama" and "Honeyland" for the best documentary prize.

"Am I going to waste time on rubbish like that?" the far-right leader told journalists in the capital Brasilia when asked if he had watched "The Edge of Democracy" by director Petra Costa.

"Fiction ... for those who like what vultures eat, it's a good film."

The film follows the rise and fall of left-wing icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the impeachment of his successor Rousseff.

Their political ups and downs paved the way for Bolsonaro's 2018 election victory, which ended decades of leftist rule in the country.

While various Brazilian-made films have previously been nominated for Oscars, none have won a golden statue.

© 2020 AFP

1 Comment
Fiction? In Bolsonaro's own words:

“Elections won’t change anything in this country. It will only change on the day that we break out in civil war here and do the job that the military regime didn’t do: killing 30,000. If some innocent people die, that’s fine. In every war, innocent people die.”

From a 1999 interview on Brazilian television.

and further wisdom on the military regime that used to run Brazil:

“The dictatorship’s mistake was to torture but not kill,” he told a radio interviewer in 2016.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

