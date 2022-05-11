Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France on July 24, 2017. Bono's memoir "Surrender" planned for release on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
entertainment

Bono memoir 'Surrender' to be released in November

NEW YORK

The long-rumored memoir by Bono, U2's frontman, is coming out Nov 1.

Alfred A Knopf announced Tuesday that the book, first signed up in 2015 but not officially disclosed at the time, will be called “Surrender.” Reports that he had a deal date back to at least 2019.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs," the 62-year-old Irish singer and activist, born Paul David Hewson, said in a statement. "The people, places, and possibilities in my life. ‘Surrender’ is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands.

"In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress . . . With a fair amount of fun along the way.”

The book's subtitle is “40 Songs, One Story,” a reference to the structure of “Surrender”: 40 chapters, each named for a U2 song. The band's many hits include “With Or Without You,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

