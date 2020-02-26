Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Boy band BTS performs at NYC's Grand Central Terminal

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The South Korean boy band BTS performed at Grand Central Terminal in New York City for a special episode of Jimmy Fallon's “The Tonight Show.”

The band performed their new single “On” with an ensemble of dancers and a marching band for the episode, which aired on Monday. Metro-North Railroad officials told The New York Times the five-minute performance took two months to organize.

The crew of about 180 people arrived at Grand Central at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 8. The dancers and marching band rehearsed in Vanderbilt Hall and the North West Balcony rooms while the crew set up their cameras and people left the busy transit hub, said Meredith Conti, Metro-North's manager of special events.

BTS didn't set foot on the terminal floor until it closed at 2 a.m., so they could avoid being spotted, said Meredith Conti, Metro-North's manager of special events. They had about two hours to shoot the video before the terminal's cleaning staff arrived to wash the floors.

Gavin Purcell, the show's interim showrunner, wrote on Twitter that the episode was “our love letter to this city.”

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The New York Times.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Mie Prefecture, Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Art & Culture

The Transparent Beauty of René Lalique, A Teien Art Museum Special Exhibition

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Products To Help You Fight Hay Fever In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

6 Hacks for Surviving Hay Fever in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

Tokyo Area Events For Feb 29-March 1

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

How To Overcome Cultural Differences In Japan With “Step Up” By Leland Gaskins

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: How to Navigate the Japanese Train System

GaijinPot Blog