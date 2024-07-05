 Japan Today
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, acting in an upcoming Formula One-based movie, follows practice ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone Image: AFP
entertainment

Brad Pitt at Silverstone for filming of F1 movie

SILVERSTONE, England

Brad Pitt's previously untitled Formula One film, co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, will be called "F1," it was announced on Friday at the British Grand Prix.

After months of speculation, the title was confirmed by Formula One, and is due for release next year.

Pitt, 60, was at Silverstone on Friday where he is filming scenes for the movie using an adapted Formula Two car that he drives on track between sessions involving other racing series.

The long-awaited movie was delayed by the United States actors' and writers' strike last year.

Hamilton has been involved in the script creation to ensure authenticity.

The film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, who made "Top Gun: Maverick."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

