Brigitte Bardot slams #MeToo 'publicity-seeking' actresses

French film legend Brigitte Bardot attacked the #MeToo movement Wednesday, claiming that actresses who complain of sexual harassment were just looking for publicity.
"The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous," she told the French magazine Paris Match.
"Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed," declared the 83-year-old Bardot.
"I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside," said the actress, who became a sex symbol overnight for "And God Created Woman" in 1956.
Her comments come a week after fellow French star Catherine Deneuve sparked a worldwide feminist backlash by defending men's right to "hit on" women.
She signed an open letter by 100 prominent women that claimed that #MeToo had become a puritanical "witch-hunt" which threatened sexual freedom.
It also inferred that women fondled on public transport should just get over it.
But Deneuve later distanced herself from some of the other signatories after one claimed that women can orgasm during rape.
The 74-year-old went on to apologise to victims of sexual assault, saying there was "nothing good" about harassment.
Bardot, who ended her film career in 1973 so she could dedicate herself to her animal rights charity, has a long history of provoking feminists.
Yet she admitted to the magazine that she has not digested what happened to her when she was at the height of her fame in the 1960s, and her love life made international headlines.
"I still find it difficult to understand what happened to me," she said. "That uncontrollable time made me very distrustful of the human race."
Bardot said she "has almost no contact these days with the entertainment industry" other than phone calls from her old friends like veteran actor Alain Delon.
Instead she looks after her six cats, nine dogs and some 50 other animals at her farm and animal sanctuary near the French Riviera resort of Saint Tropez.
She said that when she is gone she wants to be known as the "animals' fairy godmother".
A supporter of the far-right National Front, Bardot said she prefers the late pope John Paul II to Pope Francis and prays to the Virgin Mary, which she calls "my little Virgin".
But she said that if she was reincarnated she would be like to be a "mustang, that wild and free horse of the American West".© 2018 AFP
Burning Bush
Romance, as we knew it is totally dead.
Just set up a Tinder account with a fake profile, hook up, hit it and quit it.
Don't ever give a chick your real name, or she might "reinterpret" your time together the following morning and hit you with a metoo.
Dango bong
not sure if groping, rape and power harassment are romantic or not
Speed
These French women are tough cookies. They're not afraid to speak their minds. This definitely goes against the grain of the feminist agenda.
albaleo
I don't believe that was what was written in the letter, but this kind of inference kind of makes these women's point. The translation I read of that portion of the letter was, "She can make sure that her wages are equal to a man’s but not feel forever traumatized by a man who rubs himself against her in the subway, even if that is regarded as an offense. She can even consider this act as the expression of a great sexual deprivation, or even as a non-event."
dokshinshatcho
Good on ya Brigitte, !
we could all learn much about sexual harrasment from Brigitte, I reccon she must have been "hit on " in her time ..finally someone comes out and talks sense about this issue
Hollywood is full of switch hitters and charletans, do anything to improve their chances ..in film game
Harvey Weiner is just a predator in a power position , and should be bannished , Im not sure about the rest of the people who have been attacked. Next we will hear the pope has been fondling people . anyway Good on ya Brig
Toasted Heretic
Like we really need the racist and homophobic Bardot to wade in. Despicable person.
Ricky Kaminski
Of course this was inserted for anyone that dare challenge the feminist narrative.
A witch-hunt it has become. Well done Brigit. Beware of victimhood and those that milk it. Its anti productive.
Toasted Heretic
Perhaps you should have a bit more empathy then, Mme Bardot? Seeing as how you yourself, have been a victim.
goldorak
Hear, hear! The funny thing is that most/all of them are also 'feminists" but in France and Europe in general feminists come in all sizes, shapes and colors. So I don't think there is such a thing as 'a' feminist agenda over there.
katsu78
There have been 3 waves of feminism and even now the field is filled with debate and counter-debate. This very article itself tells us about one of the debates happening in the field even as we speak.
Anyone who claims there to be a single feminist agenda might as well be holding up a sign saying, "Allow me to interrupt your expertise with my completely uninformed confidence."
katsu78
Ironically she's demonstrating the point about this argument that so many people, apparently herself included, don't grasp:
No one objects to sexual comments. They simply object to sexual comments they don't want to hear.
This is not a difficult concept, meaning the people who don't understand it choose not to understand it. All you have to do is get to know the person you want to flirt with well enough that you can understand what lines they don't want you to cross. All you have to do is respect them as an individual, not an target that is interchangeable with every other woman in the office. All you have to do is exercise a very small level of empathy.
It says so much that this terrifies so many people on this board.
Well, romance as you knew it, anyway. Most of us are perfectly capable of being romantic without being a workplace predator.
Ricky Kaminski
Katsu) Yes, please school me. Which one of the three narratives is this beauty?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMcjxSThD54
AFRet
This is the beginning of the fourth wave. In this wave, unknown and relative unknowns will claim "He sent negative sexual vibes at me and I felt violated".
It's coming, There's no encroaching on male egos here. This is just the power struggle that has been going on since the first man and woman met. Everybody wants to rule the world.