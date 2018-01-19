Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This is a Jan. 4, 1973 file photo of actor Peter Wyngarde. Longtime British television star Peter Wyngarde died in London on Monday Jan. 15, 2018. He was 90. The stylish Wyngarde had been cited by the creators of the Austin Powers films as one of the inspirations for the fictional character. He was best known for his role as the detective Jason King in the popular Department S show but played numerous other roles.(PA, File via AP)
entertainment

British actor Peter Wyngarde dies at 90

2 Comments
LONDON

Longtime British television and stage star Peter Wyngarde, best known for his role as the detective Jason King in the 1970s, has died. He was 90.

His manager Thomas Bowington said Thursday the actor died Monday in Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London after an illness that lasted several months.

"His mind was razor sharp until the end," Bowington told The Associated Press. "He entertained that whole hospital. He was funny until the end."

The stylish Wyngarde and the characters he portrayed have been cited by the creators of the "Austin Powers" films as one of the inspirations for the fictional 1960s spy with a flair for flashy outfits and a taste for carousing.

Wyngarde was best known for his sleuthing role in the popular "Department S" television series but played numerous other parts, appearing in shows and movies including "The Avengers, "The Saint," ''Flash Gordon" and others.

His manager said Wyngarde had not retired from performing and that plans for further stage work and personal appearances had been cut short by his death.

"He was a mentor on everything you can think of, from sports cars to how to make a good cup of tea and how to do a tie and shirt," Bowington said.

Wyngarde's father was a diplomat. The actor was born in France and educated in several countries before starting his career in Britain.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Didn't realise he was still alive! Remember him as Jason King in the 70's. Very much a style icon of the time. RIP.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Jason King was utterly fabulous, 'It's too early for a coffee, I'll have a Scotch instead'. Wyngarde was a great actor, he appeared in many British films and TV programmes. He also made one of weirdest and most extraordinary albums ever.

Take his early biographical info with a pinch of salt. His name, date and place of birth varies wildly and he was very secretive about his early life. We do know he was born Cyril Goldblat and as a youth was interred in a camp in Singapore during the Japanese occupation. JG Ballard was in the same camp and mentions him in his autobiography.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Smartest Answer Isn’t Always the Best One: 5 Tips for ALT Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Wanderlust: 6 Amazing Mountains to Climb Under 1,000 Meters

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

9 Tokyo-Based Organizations You Can Volunteer For

Savvy Tokyo

Zoos and Aquariums

Numazu Deep Sea Aquarium & Coelacanth Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ In Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sawara: A Step Back In Time To An Elegant Old Edo

Savvy Tokyo