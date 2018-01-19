British actor Peter Wyngarde dies at 90

Longtime British television and stage star Peter Wyngarde, best known for his role as the detective Jason King in the 1970s, has died. He was 90.
His manager Thomas Bowington said Thursday the actor died Monday in Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London after an illness that lasted several months.
"His mind was razor sharp until the end," Bowington told The Associated Press. "He entertained that whole hospital. He was funny until the end."
The stylish Wyngarde and the characters he portrayed have been cited by the creators of the "Austin Powers" films as one of the inspirations for the fictional 1960s spy with a flair for flashy outfits and a taste for carousing.
Wyngarde was best known for his sleuthing role in the popular "Department S" television series but played numerous other parts, appearing in shows and movies including "The Avengers, "The Saint," ''Flash Gordon" and others.
His manager said Wyngarde had not retired from performing and that plans for further stage work and personal appearances had been cut short by his death.
"He was a mentor on everything you can think of, from sports cars to how to make a good cup of tea and how to do a tie and shirt," Bowington said.
Wyngarde's father was a diplomat. The actor was born in France and educated in several countries before starting his career in Britain.
englisc aspyrgend
Didn't realise he was still alive! Remember him as Jason King in the 70's. Very much a style icon of the time. RIP.
Luddite
Jason King was utterly fabulous, 'It's too early for a coffee, I'll have a Scotch instead'. Wyngarde was a great actor, he appeared in many British films and TV programmes. He also made one of weirdest and most extraordinary albums ever.
Take his early biographical info with a pinch of salt. His name, date and place of birth varies wildly and he was very secretive about his early life. We do know he was born Cyril Goldblat and as a youth was interred in a camp in Singapore during the Japanese occupation. JG Ballard was in the same camp and mentions him in his autobiography.