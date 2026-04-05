British PM slams London event for booking Kanye West, sponsor quits

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed concern about planned concerts in London by U.S. rapper Kanye West, who has a history of antisemitic outbursts.
Campaigners against anti-semitism added their voices to the protests on Sunday and Pepsi, sponsors of the festival concerned, pulled out of the event.
The disgraced 48-year-old hip-hop star -- now known as Ye -- is due to play three nights at the Wireless festival in London in July as part of a European comeback tour.
Starmer told The Sun newspaper on Saturday it was "deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism".
He added that "antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly".
A spokesperson for event sponsor Pepsi told AFP on Sunday that the brand "has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival", without giving a reason.
The festival's operating company, Live Nation, has not so far responded to a request for comment from AFP.
The appearance of West, who once released a song called "Heil Hitler", was announced by festival organisers on social media last month, prompting criticism from Jewish organisations and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
Campaign Against Antisemitism, a British charity, on Sunday urged Starmer not to be a "bystander" and to ban West from entering the country.
"Surely this is a clear case," the charity said on X, suggesting West could be banned as a non-citizen whose presence is not "conducive to the public good".
West's European tour has already provoked controversy. In France, the mayor of Marseille said he was "not welcome" for a concert there in June.
West has expressed regret over his antisemitic rants, which he blamed on his bipolar disorder.
In May 2025 he released a song called "Heil Hitler" to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
The song was banned by major streaming platforms.© 2026 AFP
4 Comments
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falseflagsteve
Wish that bleeding pillock Starmer would quit, lol
Jay
Oh yeah that's right, the UK has zero freedom of speech left, the government can and does lock you up for having the "wrong" opinion!
Throw the grandmothers in jail for "mean" Facebook posts about immigration = yes!
Bend over backwards to protect grooming gangs and terrorists = also yes!
What a ridiculous, sad nanny state Britain has become.
Bruce Pennyworth
Can't cancel the goat. Kanye has reimagined the music industry multiple times. History will look kindly on him.
starpunk
They just gave a reason. Ye is a Jew-basher and a hatemonger to the rotten core. Hell, he can't even stand himself. Kisses trump's butt, for one.
And that bipolar disorder is just an excuse and an insult to the ones who have it. I know many people with that emotional illness who are not hatemongers like he is. They don't have xenophobic feelings or tendencies.
There are a number of other performers who've had and do have that illness - Johnathan Winters, Sir Ray Davies, other entertainers who have enriched our lives. And they sure haven't been sassing off the mouth bashing Jews, Muslims, or anybody else!