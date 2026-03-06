 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britney Spears, seen here in 2019, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Image: AFP
entertainment

Britney Spears detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Pop superstar Britney Spears was released from police custody Thursday morning after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near Los Angeles, according to legal filings and U.S. media reports.

The 44-year-old singer was arrested Wednesday night and booked into custody by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department on suspicion of DUI, several entertainment news outlets said, citing police sources.

Sheriff records showed Spears had been released at 6:07 a.m. local time and a court appearance had been set for May 4.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law," a representative for Spears said in a statement to entertainment outlet Deadline.

"Hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."

Spears had phenomenal early music success with late 1990s hits like "...Baby One More Time" but has largely stepped back from music in recent years.

In her 2023 memoir "The Woman in Me," Spears insisted she never did hard drugs and that she did not have a drinking problem, but admitted that she was taking Adderall, the ADHD medication.

Following a public breakdown in 2007, Spears was placed under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears, who controlled her money and her personal life, even as she continued to perform high-profile concerts.

The conservatorship was dissolved by a Los Angeles court in 2021, after a groundswell of public support to "Free Britney."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog