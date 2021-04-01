Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britney Spears has been fighting her father through the courts in a bid to end his control over her finances Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Britney Spears says she cried for weeks over documentary

0 Comments
PARIS

Britney Spears said she was "embarrassed" and "cried for two weeks" over her portrayal in a recent documentary about her career and mental health problems.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in," she wrote on Instagram, in her first response to "Framing Britney Spears", a documentary produced by FX and the New York Times released in February.

The film looked at the 39-year-old pop star's career and the controversial conservatorship of her father, who was given legal guardianship over her finances in 2008 following a highly publicised breakdown, sparking the #FreeBritney movement by fans.

"I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" Spears wrote about watching the film.

"My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she wrote elsewhere in the message, which was accompanied by a video of her dancing to "Crazy" by Aerosmith.

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media."

Spears filed last year to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship and give sole power over her estate to a financial institution. Her court-appointed lawyer said she was "afraid" of her father.

A judge ruled in February that both Spears' father and Bessemer Trust would oversee the pop star's finances, denying Jamie Spears' bid to keep sole power to delegate investments, though the case is ongoing.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog