Singer Charli XCX stole the show at the 45th Brit Awards Image: AFP
entertainment

Brits turn brat as Charli XCX wins big at UK pop music's special night

LONDON

Pop sensation Charli XCX turned the Brit Awards into the brat awards on Saturday as she claimed five gongs at the annual celebration of UK music.

Fresh from winning three Grammys, the 32-year-old behind the cultural movement "brat summer" won Album Of The Year, the evening's most coveted gong, at the 45th annual awards ceremony in London's O2 Arena.

"Brat", the artist's sixth album and launched in June with its lime-green cover and celebration of a relaxed, partying lifestyle, transformed her into one of the top music stars in 2024.

It redefined the word "brat", which even became associated with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris when fans began applying the colored "brat" filter to the nominee's images.

"I am living proof that you don't need to compromise," she said on picking up the award.

The album beat off competition from veteran band The Cure, seven-time Brit winner Dua Lipa, jazz group Ezra Collective and indie-rockers The Last Dinner Party.

Charli XCX -- full name Charlotte Aitchison -- also won song of the year for "Guess", featuring Billie Eilish, and thanked the US singer for the collaboration.

"I'm really happy a song about underwear now has a Brit Award," she joked.

Her other two awards on the night were for best artist and best dance act, adding to the best songwriter prize she was awarded on Wednesday.

However, she asked not to perform as she did not want the "added pressure", but laughed at her table when host Jack Whitehall suggested it was because she wanted to get drunk.

U.S. star Sabrina Carpenter kicked off the show, which featured a tribute to late One Direction star Liam Payne, with a performance of her global hit "Espresso", flanked by dancers dressed as British soldiers in bearskin-style hats.

Carpenter was presented with The BRITs Global Success award, following an introduction by Motown legend Diana Ross, in recognition of her mammoth sales in 2024.

Other acts to play live included US rapper Teddy Swims and indie singer Sam Fender, who won the best alternative act award.

Ezra Collective claimed the best group award, while The Last Dinner Party won best new artist.

Carpenter lost out on the International Artist Of The Year Award, which boasted a shortlist including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar, to U.S. singer/songwriter Chappell Roan, who also won international song of the year.

The Brit Awards have recognised the cream of British pop music since they were first held in 1977, but have often been peppered with scandal and farce.

The 1989 Brits are best remembered for the shambolic presenting skills of model Samantha Fox and Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood and a comical series of mishaps.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker stormed the stage in protest while Michael Jackson performed surrounded by children in 1996.

And Madonna suffered whiplash injuries at the 2015 edition when she fell off the stage wearing a giant cape and surrounded by dancers wearing bondage-style costumes and horns on their heads.

After years of chart success by stars such as Ed Sheeran and Adele, British music artists failed to make it into the worldwide annual charts of the year's top 10 bestselling singles and albums in 2024 -- the first time this has happened in more than 20 years.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

