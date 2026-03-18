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A key piece of BTS concert gear was booming in price ahead of the group's Seoul show at the weekend Image: AFP
entertainment

BTS light stick prices surge ahead of comeback concert

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SEOUL

Second-hand BTS light sticks were selling for up to six times the original price ahead of the K-pop megagroup's huge comeback concert this weekend, an online reseller showed Wednesday.

The world's biggest boy band reunites on Saturday for their first show in nearly four years, taking over central Seoul for a K-pop extravaganza beamed live around the globe.

K-pop fans are known for their concert light sticks, which have become symbols of devotion to their artists.

BTS's global fans, known as the ARMY, calls theirs the Army Bomb.

The original price of the latest official version is around 50,000 won ($33.67), but they are sold out.

Listings on Bunjang, a major platform for used goods, are priced at between 100,000 and 330,000 won per unit.

The concert on Saturday will see BTS take the stage on the doorstep of the famed Gyeongbokgung royal palace.

The area has also long been a site of political protests, including after former president Yoon Suk Yeol's failed 2024 martial law declaration, when K-pop fans took part with glowsticks -- a striking image that drew global attention.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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