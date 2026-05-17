Bulgaria wins Eurovision Song Contest; Israel comes second again

DARA, representing Bulgaria, the winner of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, holds the trophy during the Grand Final in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2026. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

By Francois Murphy

Bulgaria won the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time on Saturday in a final overshadowed by five countries' boycott over Gaza, claiming a dramatic victory despite another ‌big public vote for Israel that again secured it second place.

The garish and usually good-natured competition involving pop acts from countries across Europe and beyond, now in its 70th year, was plunged into crisis by a dispute over Israel's military offensive in Gaza, ‌a response to the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

The public broadcasters of heavyweights ⁠Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland, as well as Iceland and Slovenia, chose not ⁠to take part in protest at ⁠Israel's participation.

Israel has alleged a global smear campaign against it. Its performance at the final was not, ‌however, marred by any obvious protests, unlike Tuesday's semifinal.

"This is unbelievable. I don't even know what's going on right ⁠now," Bulgaria's entrant Dara told a press conference after ⁠winning with her thumping, crowd-pleasing dance track "Bangaranga" that avoided politics altogether.

The song touches on themes of empowerment and surrendering to the night. It also left many puzzled as to its meaning.

"Bangaranga is a feeling that everybody gets in themselves. It's the moment that you choose to be in love and ⁠not fear," Dara said when asked to explain the song in the "green room" where artists await the ⁠results.

"This is a special energy ... Once you feel (at) ‌one with nature and your universe, you feel the harmony that you can be whatever you want to be and that everything is possible," she said.

BOOS HEARD AT ISRAEL'S RESULT

Israel's effort, trilingual love song "Michelle", stirred less controversy than its entry last year, which was sung by a survivor of the October 7 attack.

Some booing from ‌the audience was audible when Israel's massive points haul from the public vote sent it surging up the table from eighth place, similarly to 2025, when it also finished second but much closer to the winner than this year.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN received a formal warning from organisers a week ago over videos posted online in which Bettan courted votes too aggressively, after a similar controversy involving Israel last year.

KAN said it plays by the rules and the videos were immediately taken down.

Finland's entry, "Liekinheitin," or Flamethrower, a love song in Finnish featuring ​violinist Linda Lampenius and pop singer Pete Parkkonen on a burning set, was the favourite this year, followed by Australia's "Eclipse", a celestially themed love ballad sung by national pop star Delta Goodrem.

In the end, ‌Australia came fourth and Finland sixth.

ONLY MINOR PROTESTS IN VIENNA

At least 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 attack, most of them civilians. Israel responded by launching an assault on the enclave that has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and left ‌much of Gaza in ruins.

The boycotts cut the number of contest entries to 35, the fewest since ⁠2003, which will almost certainly have reduced ⁠the global television viewership of an event that last ​year was estimated at 166 million people, more than the Super Bowl's 128 million.

The mood in ⁠the Austrian capital has been subdued, ‌with protests over Israel's participation drawing only small crowds. Police anticipated "blockades and disruption ​attempts" on Saturday that did not materialise.

There was a brief disruption during Tuesday's semi-final, when one protester chanted "Stop, stop the genocide" and "Free, free Palestine" within range of a television microphone and was ejected along with three others for disrupting the show.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.