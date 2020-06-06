Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
The closed Paramount Studio in Los Angeles. It is not clear if major Hollywood studios will be able to resume operations from next week because Los Angeles county is one of the main coronavirus epicenters in California Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

California says film, TV production can resume June 12

0 Comments
By VALERIE MACON
LOS ANGELES

California will allow film, television and music production to resume from June 12 if conditions permit after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor's office said Friday.

Film and television productions in the Golden State have been shuttered since mid-March.

The reopening will be subject to approval by local health officers, the California Public Health Office said.

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers," it said.

However it is not clear if major Hollywood studios will be able to resume operations from next week because Los Angeles county is one of the main coronavirus epicenters in California, recording about half the infections and deaths in the state.

To date, more than 125,000 cases and 4,500 deaths have been confirmed in California.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

#StayAtHome

The Best Japanese Stationery For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 22, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: May 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Is He Anti-Japan?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining