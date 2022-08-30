Canada's Arcade Fire singer denies sexual misconduct allegations

Win Butler, the lead singer of Canadian band Arcade Fire, is denying allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by four people, the music magazine Pitchfork reported.

Four sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged to Pitchfork that Butler engaged in "inappropriate" behavior toward them between 2015 and 2020.

The Canadian singer confirmed he had sexual relations with the four people making the allegations, but claimed they were consensual.

"I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false," Butler said in a statement to Pitchfork.

"While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior," he said, citing past struggles with alcohol and depression.

One of the alleged victims, a non-binary person who was 21 years old in 2015, claimed to have been the victim of aggressive sexual behavior by the singer, who was 34 years old, the US magazine reported Saturday.

The person, identified under the assumed name "Lily," said Butler slipped his hand in their pants when he was driving them home after a meal.

On another occasion, "Lily" said that after opening the front door to Butler, "he pinned me up against the wall and was aggressively grabbing my body and sticking his tongue down my throat."

Three women, aged 18 to 23 between 2016 and 2020, described having interactions which they later deemed "inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred." Butler was aged between 36 and 39 years old during that time.

One of them, identified in the article as "Stella" and who was 18 in 2016, alleged the singer sent her messages and unsolicited photos of a sexual nature.

Butler's wife Regine Chassagne, who co-founded the Grammy-winning indie band, told Pitchfork her husband "has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did."

The allegations came days before the band kicked off their new tour in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.

The group made their comeback in May with their album "We."

