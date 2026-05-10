Cannes Film Festival: What to watch out for

John Travolta, last seen in Cannes in 2018 for "Solo : A Star Wars Story", will present his directorial debut this year

By Adam PLOWRIGHT

The world's most glamorous film festival kicks off in Cannes on Tuesday, promising another action-packed fortnight of world premieres, star-studded red carpets, parties and fashion.

AFP looks ahead at some of the most hotly anticipated moments and appearances:

The main competition

A total of 22 films are competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or for best film which will be handed out on May 23.

Arthouse heavy-hitters such as Spain's Pedro Almodovar, Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda or Romania's Cristian Mungiu will be up against emerging talent such as Belgian prodigy Lukas Dhont and France's Lea Mysius.

There is industry buzz around "Hope" by South Korean director Na Hong-jin, starring real-life partners Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, as well as AI- and technology-themed "Sheep in the Box" by acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The nine-person jury this year will be headed by South Korean director Park Chan-Wook but will also feature US celebrity Demi Moore, star of "The Substance".

Hollywood ghosting

Unlike previous editions which have featured Tom Cruise productions "Mission: Impossible" or "Top Gun", no major U.S. studios have chosen Cannes to launch a blockbuster.

Hollywood has traditionally provided some razzle-dazzle and mass-market entertainment alongside the more edgy, independent cinema in the Cannes program.

Reasons for their absence include cost-cutting, their growing preference for tightly controlled social media-led launches, and the risk that a mauling from the Cannes critics can doom a movie.

Travolta

One man not put off by the prospect of scrutiny from some of the most demanding crowds in the film industry is movie legend John Travolta.

The plane-mad actor will bring some serious stardust when he presents his directorial debut, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach", about a young boy's journey in the "golden age of aviation".

A-listers

Other A-listers from around the world will descend on the Cannes red carpets which will be some of the most celeb-heavy and fashion-rich places on the planet for the next fortnight.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are set to promote "Paper Tiger", a thriller by American director James Gray, while "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek stars in "The Man I Love" by Ira Sachs.

Spanish favorite Javier Bardem, Norwegian star Renate Reinsve, Kristen Stewart and Woody Harrelson are all featuring in films set to screen for the first time on the French Riviera.

Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett are also set to make appearances, while Barbra Streisand and "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson will pick up lifetime achievement awards.

A Russian returns

The appearance by one of Russia's most decorated independent directors, Andrey Zvyagintsev, will be celebrated for film and personal reasons.

The Oscar-nominated director of "Leviathan" and "Loveless" nearly died due to Covid, spending months in hospital, and fled his homeland after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

His first movie since 2017 is called "Minotaur" and tackles the hugely sensitive issue of the Russian bourgeoisie grappling with army conscription at the start of the Ukraine war.

Soccer

There will be a surprising amount of soccer at the high temple of cinema, including a British-made documentary "Cantona" about legendary French forward Eric Cantona.

An Argentine-made film, "The Match", casts a spotlight on the notorious England-Argentina 1986 World Cup match settled by a goal awarded after a handball by Diego Maradona.

AI-created Lennon

Director Steven Soderbergh will present his documentary "John Lennon: The Last Interview" which features The Beatles songwriter hours before his murder.

Soderbergh has turned the audio-only recording into a film, using archival pictures as illustration and -- very controversially -- AI-generated images of the late singer.

Best of the rest

With war-hit Iran in the news, "Rehearsals for a Revolution" by Pegah Ahangarani, a film about political repression, appears timely.

After a Nigerian movie screened in a hallowed official slot at Cannes for the first time last year, twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri will represent Nollywood again when they show star-packed "Clarissa".

Picked in the Director's Fortnight competition, it features "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri and "Selma" actor David Oyelowo.

"The Godfather III" and "Ocean's Eleven" actor Andy Garcia presents "Diamond", a "passion project" he has been working on for 15 years.

The first film of a big-budget two-part French production on war-time hero and political colossus Charles de Gaulle will be a major event for the host country.

© 2026 AFP