Capcom: Street Fighter 6 Sells Over 1 Million Units Worldwide!
"Street Fighter 6" delivers the pinnacle of fighting game experiences. Photo: Business Wire
entertainment

Capcom says 'Street Fighter 6' sells over 1 million units worldwide

OSAKA

Capcom Co Ltd announced Wednesday that "Street Fighter 6," the latest title in the storied "Street Fighter" series, has sold over 1 million units worldwide.

"Street Fighter 6" represents the next evolution of the series and a new generation of fighting games, launching seven years after the previous title in the franchise. In addition to delivering the pinnacle of fighting game experiences, the title includes new features such as World Tour Mode, in which players create an avatar and journey through the universe of Street Fighter, as well as Battle Hub, where players can interact with one another.

Furthermore, the game provides different controller input options tailored to appeal to both beginners and seasoned players alike, and has improved audio accessibility settings to supplement gameplay experiences without the use of visual information. As a result of providing features for a diverse range of players, the title was met with broad acclaim, driving sales to 1 million units worldwide.

Additionally, Capcom said it is carrying out a variety of initiatives to build excitement for "Street Fighter 6" in the realm of esports, including with the news that it will provide over $2 million (260 million yen) in prize money for the Capcom Pro Tour 2023, which features the title, of which $1 million (130 million yen) will be awarded to the champion, marking the company’s largest-ever event prize pool.

ABOUT 'STREET FIGHTER'

The first title in the "Street Fighter" series was released as an arcade game in 1987, followed by the global smash hit "Street Fighter II" in 1991 which generated mass excitement due to its innovative battle system. Even today, more than 35 years since "Street Fighter" first debuted, the series still enjoys immense popularity across the globe with cumulative sales for the series totaling over 50 million units worldwide. Further, in recent years the series has increased its presence as a driving force in the fighting game genre of esports.

© Business Wire 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

