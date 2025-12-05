 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Obit Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
FILE - Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa gestures after arriving at the world premiere of NBC's new police series "Hawaii" on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2004, in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lucy Pemoni, File)
entertainment

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, actor who performed in 'Mortal Kombat,' dies at 75

2 Comments
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, a Tokyo-born actor known for his roles in the film “Mortal Kombat” and TV series "The Man in the High Castle" has died. He was 75.

Tagawa died in Santa Barbara from complications due to a stroke, his manager, Margie Weiner, confirmed on Thursday.

“He died surrounded by his family, with love,” she said.

Tagawa's decades of film and TV roles truly got off the ground in 1987 when he appeared in Bernardo Bertolucci’s Oscar-winning film “The Last Emperor." Since then, he appeared in such films as “Pearl Harbor,” “Planet of the Apes” and “License to Kill."

Tagawa was raised mostly in the U.S. South while his Hawaii-born father was assigned to U.S. mainland Army bases. He lived in Honolulu and on the Hawaiian island of Kauai for a while.

Tagawa’s father met his mother while stationed in Japan, Tagawa told Honolulu Magazine in 2004. His parents named him after Cary Grant and his brother after Gregory Peck, he said.

His mother, Ayako, had been a stage actor in Japan, according to the Honolulu weekly newspaper Midweek. Tagawa said she asked him not to pursue acting because there weren’t many good roles for Asians.

He eventually began an acting career at age 36 after being a celery farmer, limo driver, pizza supply truck driver and photojournalist, he said.

“The good news for Asian actors and Hollywood is that it’s better than it’s ever been, but the bad news is that it hasn’t changed that much,” he told Midweek in 2005. “The opportunities haven’t increased that much, but commercially there’s more exposure.”

Tagawa played the Baron in “Memoirs of a Geisha,” a 2005 movie based on the bestselling novel chronicling a young girl’s rise from poverty in a Japanese fishing village to life in high society.

Some critics said the movie lacked authenticity, but Tagawa said it was unrealistic to expect a fictional work written and directed by Americans to fully reflect Japanese style and sensitivities.

“What did they expect? It wasn’t a documentary,″ Tagawa told The Associated Press in 2006. “Unless the Japanese did the movie, it’s all interpretation.″

Tagawa told the AP that he studied various martial acts but left because he wasn’t into fighting or competition.

Instead, he developed a system he called Ninjah Sportz, which incorporated martial arts as a training and healing tool. He worked with professional athletes like World Boxing Council light flyweight champion Brian Viloria and advised members of the University of Hawaii football team.

In 2008, Tagawa pleaded guilty in a Honolulu court to a petty misdemeanor charge of harassing a girlfriend. She had bruises to her legs, police said at the time.

His attorney said he took full responsibility for the case from the beginning and made no excuses.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

RIP Tagawa San-

He was the ultimate Asian bad guy in a ton of movies.

Some of my favorites.

Mortal Kombat 

The Phantom 

Snow Falling on Cedars (

The Art of War 

Planet of the Apes 

Pearl Harbor 

Elektra 

Memoirs of a Geisha 

Hachi: A Dog's Tale 

Tekken 

47 Ronin 

Kubo and the Two Strings 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy6fKTcTAG8

Your Soul Is Mine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Tagawa also appeared in Rising Sun (1993), which got a score of 32% on Rotten Tomatoes and was a dreadful, racist film. Crichton's eponymous novel was even worse. All those hysterical warnings about how the Japanese were taking over America didn't happen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Japanese Superfoods: Wasabi

Savvy Tokyo

10 Christmas Date Ideas in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Individual & Couples Counseling in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Ueno Ameyoko Shopping Street

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog