 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Obit Catherine O'Hara
FILE - Catherine O'Hara poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
entertainment

Catherine O'Hara died from a pulmonary embolism; cancer was underlying cause

2 Comments
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES

Catherine O’Hara died from a pulmonary embolism, with cancer as the underlying cause.

A Los Angeles County death certificate issued Monday lists the pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery in the lungs, as the immediate cause of the actor's Jan 30 death at age 71. Rectal cancer was the long-term cause.

The oncologist who signed off on the certificate indicated that he had been treating O'Hara since March of last year, and last saw her on Jan 27. She died at a hospital in Santa Monica, California.

The beloved Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum starred as Macaulay Culkin's mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as the dramatically oblivious wealthy matriarch Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek.”

Her death was a surprise to most, and an initial statement from her representatives said only that she died “following a brief illness.”

Collaborators including Culkin, Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy and Pedro Pascal paid her loving tribute after her death.

The document said she was cremated. It lists her profession as “actress” and her business as movies. It said she practiced her trade for 50 years.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Loved her in Schitts Creek! A wonderful and massively talented actress…RIP!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My relative died of a pulmonary embolism. It was quite sudden rather than a brief illness as listed in this article. Take care of yourself everyone. Eat well and get proper exercise.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog