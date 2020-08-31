Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016, file photo, CBS Sports commentator James Brown works the NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y. In a week in which racial injustice took center stage following the events in Wisconsin, Black sports media personalities came to the forefront with their views and drove dialogue not seen on many other platforms. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)
entertainment

CBS Sports examines racism with 'Portraits in Black'

0 Comments
By JOE REEDY
NEW YORK

CBS Sports will devote five hours of programming Sunday to examining racism in sports.

The block of programming titled “Portraits in Black” will examine seminal events from the past as well as current events, including the response by athletes following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

James Brown, who will be the host, hopes the five-hour block will allow everyone to take a big-picture approach to what is currently happening.

“We need to understand our past and what we have learned,” he said. “This is one step in the process where we are supporting the country to be engaged. The next step has to be forward progress.”

The programming begins at 1 p.m. EDT with documentaries about the integration of SEC football, protests by Wyoming football players in 1969 and the legacies of Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson.

It continues at 4 p.m. with a pair of “CBS Sports Connected” programs on what it means to be a Black athlete in America as well as examining the Black Lives Matter movement through the eyes of coaches and athletes.

The programming is part of CBS Sports' “8:46” campaign, which was created after the death of George Floyd in late May as part of the network's initiative to combat racial injustice.

Brown said his key takeaway after talking to athletes and executives was that there is a sense society is at a crossroads and that there needs to be a commitment to change.

“The spotlight is brighter and how frequent these occurrences do happen. We have a platform but we need to use it wisely,” he said.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog

Families

How Nishimachi International School Is Shaping The School Of Tomorrow

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Terrace House Seasons Ranked From Best to Worst

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #95: Japanese Government Recommends Eating One Ice Cream a Day

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo