Dolly Parton, pictured in New York November 05, 2019, is getting her meme on at age 74 Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
Celebs join in as U.S. country singer Dolly Parton launches viral meme

By John Lamparski
LOS ANGELES

Celebrities from Mark Hamill to Miley Cyrus as well as some surprising Twitter users such as the Israel Defense Forces have joined in after U.S. country singer Dolly Parton launched a meme that has gone viral.

"Get you a woman who can do it all," the legendary singer tweeted alongside her meme showing four different pictures of herself that she could use on four different social media platforms -- LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

The photos ranged from a professional-looking Parton for LinkedIn to a Playboy pose for Tinder.

The tweet has since gone viral, inspiring the #DollyPartonChallenge that has led to a host of celebrities, companies and individuals taking up the Dolly challenge.

"Dolly's setting world wide trends shouting out platforms she don't even use," Cyrus wrote on Instagram, captioning her four pictures with a string of hashtags including #myfairygodmotherisaqueen.

"Where @DollyParton goes, I follow," tweeted former California governor and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger with his four-picture effort.

The British Transport Police also got in on the fun tweeting "We meme business" with its pictures.

Parton, 74, is among the most prominent women in country music and one of the Nashville-based industry's most prolific songwriters.

Her greatest hits include "Jolene" "9 to 5" and "It's All Wrong, But It's All Right."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

