Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Music Celine Dion
FILE - Singer Celine Dion performs during her Courage tour in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019. Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. In video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said Stiff-Person Syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
entertainment

Celine Dion cancels shows because of stiff person syndrome

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

In an emotional video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.

Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her “Courage” tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled.

"I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” she said.

Stiff person syndrome causes rigid muscles and painful muscle spasms, which can be triggered by such things as loud noises or light touch. The cause isn’t known but it is thought to be an autoimmune disorder. Severe cases can cause difficulty walking and hunched posture.

Dion, who has five Grammy Awards and two Academy Awards, is the best-selling female artist of all time with hits like “I’m Alive” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog