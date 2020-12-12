Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The 2018 smash hit "Black Panther" saw Chadwick Boseman play the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Chadwick Boseman role in 'Black Panther' will not be recast for sequel

0 Comments
By Andrew MARSZAL
LOS ANGELES

There will be only one T'Challa: Disney paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman Thursday by announcing that his pioneering role in "Black Panther" will not be recast in the sequel, as the company set out details of its upcoming Marvel superhero films and series.

Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer, having never publicly discussed his condition, throwing the follow-up to one of the record-breaking Marvel films' most acclaimed movies into doubt.

"His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past -- and it's for that reason that we will not recast the character," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Disney's investor day.

But a planned sequel to the 2018 smash hit -- which saw Boseman play the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the franchise -- will still go ahead using "all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

"To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda," with returning director Ryan Coogler "hard at work on the sequel now," added Feige.

The original "Black Panther," set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

The sequel is due in theaters in July 2022.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog