Chadwick Boseman role in 'Black Panther' will not be recast for sequel

The 2018 smash hit "Black Panther" saw Chadwick Boseman play the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise

By Andrew MARSZAL

There will be only one T'Challa: Disney paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman Thursday by announcing that his pioneering role in "Black Panther" will not be recast in the sequel, as the company set out details of its upcoming Marvel superhero films and series.

Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer, having never publicly discussed his condition, throwing the follow-up to one of the record-breaking Marvel films' most acclaimed movies into doubt.

"His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past -- and it's for that reason that we will not recast the character," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Disney's investor day.

But a planned sequel to the 2018 smash hit -- which saw Boseman play the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the franchise -- will still go ahead using "all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

"To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda," with returning director Ryan Coogler "hard at work on the sequel now," added Feige.

The original "Black Panther," set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

The sequel is due in theaters in July 2022.

© 2020 AFP