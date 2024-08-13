 Japan Today
Image: PR Times
entertainment

Chainsaw Man coming to Universal Studios Japan with Pochita chow, plushies, and thrill ride music

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Universal Studios Japan is no stranger to tie-ups with popular anime franchises, and it’s about to say hello to its latest partner from the world of Japanese animation: "Chainsaw Man."

The Osaka theme park first announced that it was teaming up with the occult action hit earlier this summer, and now they’ve released more details on what fans can expect. During the collaboration, Hollywood Dream-The Ride, USJ’s music-themed roller coaster, will be taking passengers along its thrilling high-speed course to the sounds of “Kick Back,” the "Chainsaw Man" opening theme from singer Kenishi Yonezu, as well as the epic audio of Chainsaw Man’s battle with nemesis Samurai Sword.

The "Chainsaw Man" sounds will be available on the standard Hollywood Dream-The Ride as well as its reverse-facing configuration, known as Hollywood Dream-The Ride-Backdrop.

Screenshot-2024-08-13-at-15.07.02.png

Since each seat has its own speakers and allows individual riders to choose from a variety of soundtracks, hopping on Hollywood Dream-The Ride together with friends or family members who aren’t "Chainsaw Man" fans won’t be a problem. On the other hand, for those who love the anime but hate roller coasters, there’s still "Chainsaw Man" fun to be had in the form of special food and merch.

Screenshot-2024-08-13-at-15.07.11.png

On the edible entertainment side, Universal Studios Japan will be selling Pochita Steamed Buns (or “Pochita-man,” if you’re asking for them in Japanese). This version of the beloved staple snack looks like deceptively adorable Chainsaw Devil. While pork is the most common filling for steamed buns in Japan, Pochita is instead stuffed with bacon and creamed corn, so this bun promises to be unique in both appearance and taste. Also inventive are the Chainsaw Man Churritos (as USJ calls its churros), which have a sweet and tangy blood orange flavor.

Finally, Universal Studios will be offering Pochita plushie clips, that can cling to the strap of your bag or the sleeve of your shirt as a silent signal of your "Chainsaw Man" fandom.

Screenshot-2024-08-13-at-15.07.21.png

The "Chainsaw Man" collaboration kicks off September 6, with the Hollywood Dream-The Ride programming scheduled to last until November 4. That means that it’s overlapping with the ride’s new "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" soundtrack, so hardcore anime fans will probably want to ride twice to get both experiences.

Source, images: PR Times

