A growing number of actors are renouncing Woody Allen

A growing number of actors are distancing themselves from Woody Allen and his next film, heightening questions about the future of the prolific 82-year-old filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.
Timothee Chalamet on Tuesday said he will donate his salary for an upcoming Woody Allen film to three charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse: Time's Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN. The breakout star of "Call Me By Your Name" announced on Instagram that he didn't want to profit from his work on Allen's "A Rainy Day in New York," which wrapped shooting in the fall.
"I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve," said Chalamet.
Chalamet is just the latest cast member of an Allen production to express regret or guilt about being professionally associated with the director. In recent weeks, Rebecca Hall ("A Rainy Day in New York," ''Vicky Cristina Barcelona"), Mira Sorvino ("Mighty Aphrodite"), Ellen Page ("To Rome With Love"), David Krumholtz ("Wonder Wheel") and Griffith Newman ("A Rainy Day in New York") have all in some way distanced themselves from Allen or vowed that they wouldn't work with him again.
The rising chorus suggests the road ahead for Allen may be particularly challenging, even for a director whose personal controversies have for decades made him an alternatively beloved and reviled figure in movies. Financial support for Allen has not previously waned in part because of the eagerness many stars have for working with a cinematic legend. But fielding a starry cast may prove increasingly difficult for Allen in a movie industry in the midst of a "Me Too" reckoning.
"If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film," Greta Gerwig, who co-starred in Allen's 2012 comedy "To Rome With Love," told The New York Times last week . "I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow's two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman's pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization."
Dylan Farrow, Allen's adopted daughter, has said Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was seven. Allen, who has long denied the allegations, was investigated for the incident but not charged.
Farrow has previously questioned why the "Me Too" movement hasn't ensnarled Allen. In an op-ed published last month in The Los Angeles Times, she wrote: "Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon, greenlit by former Amazon Studios executive Roy Price before he was suspended over sexual misconduct allegations?"
Price, the former head of Amazon Studios, resigned in October following an allegation that he had sexually harassed television producer Isa Hackett while she was working on the Amazon series "The Man in the High Castle."
"A Rainy Day in New York" is the fourth project for Allen with Amazon, which bet heavily on the filmmaker to help establish its film production arm as a home to auteur filmmakers. It reportedly spent $80 million to lure Allen into television to make the 2016 series "Crisis in Six Scenes."
Amazon, which didn't respond to queries Tuesday, also distributed Allen's "Cafe Society" in 2016 and "Wonder Wheel," which opened December 1. It has grossed a mere $1.4 million domestically on an estimated budget of $25 million but had more success overseas, grossing $7.8 million.
"A Rainy Day in New York," a romantic comedy due out sometime this year, also stars Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Liev Schreiber and Elle Fanning. In his statement, Chalamet tellingly noted that due to "contractual obligations" he couldn't comment on the long-standing allegations against Allen.
The announcement by Chalamet, a favorite Oscar contender for best actor this year, followed a similar one Friday by his co-star Hall. She said she was donating her salary from the film to Time's Up, the recently formed initiative to combat gender inequality in the entertainment industry. "It's a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation," Hall wrote on Instagram.
Some have continued to publicly support Allen, though, including Alec Baldwin.
"Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed," Baldwin said Tuesday on Twitter. "The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it's unfair and sad to me. I worked with Woody Allen three times and it was one of the privileges of my career."© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
12 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
They’re all feathers in the wind, jumping on whatever bandwagon happens to be trendy.
They all knew what shenanigans he was presumably up to, why are they only outraged now?
Dango bong
all the while nobody gives a rip...
Maria
Well, that didn't take long...
maybeperhapsyes
As Burning Bush says...
Luddite
Accusations surrounding Allen's interest in teenage girls have been swirling for years yet everyone was happy to work with the creep. The stuff found in his archive is disturbing.
Davers
Isn't this old news? The guy married his step-daughter, and has been accused of groping his ex-wife's child. It's been known he's a sleaze for years.
Reckless
I think Woody Allen probably did some very questionable things but from an objective perspective he has continually denied it. Continual denial with legal support in the same vein as Bill Cosby seems to be the way for such guys to keep standing in the industry. Kevin Spacey on the other hand, is the poster child for how not to handle it, coming out as gay, and then trying to excuse what he may have done. He should have made a forceful denial.
DaDude
True but his image will be tarnished forever. How often do you see Bill Cosby on TV nowadays since the allegations?
Reckless
I agree, but BC was able to have a long career even after the first allegations came out many years ago by denial and legal defense. KS seems to be going down with the first punch. In any case, the rest of them will catch on quick and not make pandering apologies like James Franco. The mob wants blood and can't be reasoned with.
WA4TKG
Woody has always been a Hen’a’ Oji’san..everyone knew it and just kept on
collecting their $$$.
As said above, What kind of FREAK adopts a REFUGEE child, waits for her to turn 18,
and MARRIES HER ?
Sick animal....that’s hollywood for you, enjoy.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
I love watching liberals eat their own...
Davers
Woody Allen is not one of mine.