Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This image released by Apple shows key art for the animated classic "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" holiday special. Apple and PBS have teamed up for ad free broadcasts of the special and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” (Apple via AP)
entertainment

Charlie Brown specials to air on TV, after all, in PBS deal

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The “Great Pumpkin” never showed on broadcast television this year, but after a deal with PBS, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will return to the air.

Last month, Apple TV+ became the new home to the beloved Peanuts holiday specials. That sparked an outcry from viewers who were accustomed to annually tuning in on network TV. Apple offered each special to stream for free for a handful of days, but that didn't stop online petitions from gathering hundreds of thousands of signatures.

On Wednesday, Apple bowed to the backlash, announcing it had teamed up with PBS for ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (on Nov 22) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on Dec 13).

Both specials will also be available for free during three-day windows on Apple TV+ (Nov 25-27 for “Thanksgiving” and Dec 11-13 for “Christmas.”) For subscribers, the specials will be available beginning Nov 18 and Dec 4, respectively.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog