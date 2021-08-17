Chinese group orders entertainment industry to boycott actor photographed at Yasukuni Shrine in 2018

The official China Association of Performing Arts has ordered the country's entertainment industry to boycott actor Zhang Zhehan after a photo of him visiting the Yasukuni Shrine in 2018 was circulated online. The association said the act by the 30-year-old actor, who stars in the popular TV series "Word of Honor," was a "bad influence" on young viewers.

"History must not be forgotten or the bottom line relaxed. Violators must be punished," the association said in a statement.

The popular microblog service Sina Weibo said it deleted Zhang's account.

